Cup starting lineup at Bristol

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway and be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Ryan Blaney, who set the track record in the second round of qualifying with a lap of 132.076 mph, starts third. He’s followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin.

The average age of the top four is 23 years, 2 months, 15 days – the youngest known top four starting positions in series history.

