The starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will have Christopher Bell and reigning series champion Kyle Larson on the front row.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas – Starting Lineup

Bell earned his first career Cup pole ahead of what will be his 75th series start. Larson is coming off his first win of the season last week at Auto Club Speedway.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2.

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano line up behind them in Row 3.

Row 4 includes Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin. Hamlin won last fall’s playoff race at Las Vegas.

Completing the top 10 starting positions are Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon in Row 5.

Read More About NASCAR

Cup Series qualifying: Christopher Bell wins Las Vegas pole Kyle Larson: Rick Hendrick led meeting after incident at Auto Club Cup Series at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather, lineup

Cup Series starting lineup at Las Vegas originally appeared on NBCSports.com