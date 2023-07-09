Cup Series race at Atlanta ends under red flag for rain

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway went under the red flag due to rain with 185 of 260 laps completed at the 1.54-mile quad-oval.

William Byron was deemed the winner of the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart as inclement weather hit the track during the Final Stage of Sunday’s race. Because the event was past its halfway mark, NASCAR officials deemed the event complete if unable to restart the event Sunday night.

Daniel Suárez finished in second place ahead of AJ Allmendinger, Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch.

Byron spun across the frontstretch at Lap 80 after contact from Corey LaJoie to his left rear, ultimately resulting in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet falling off the lead lap. Byron received the free pass to get back onto the lead lap during the next caution when teammate Kyle Larson went for a spin in Turn 4.

The victory is Byron’s fourth of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, most by any driver this year ahead of Busch’s three. Byron has won twice on Atlanta’s new configuration which debuted in the spring of 2022, when his No. 24 made the trip to Victory Lane.