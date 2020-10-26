Cup Series race at Texas postponed (again) to Tuesday

There will be no Monday Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has postponed Sunday’s rain-delayed race to Tuesday at Noon ET. The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

Sunday’s race started as scheduled but only 52 of 334 laps were completed because of a heavy mist. That persistent mist caused the race to be postponed to Monday. But that mist stuck around.

NASCAR and track officials worked to dry the track throughout the entire day on Monday but eventually postponed the race again shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Clint Bowyer is currently scored as the leader of the race. Kevin Harvick, the Cup Series points leader and the winningest driver in 2020, is currently 36th and a lap down after he was one of multiple drivers who hit the wall in Turn 2 during the misty conditions.

