Cup Series qualifying race lineups for Bristol

The qualifying race lineups for Sunday’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Cup Series were determined Thursday via a random draw, with Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Corey LaJoie tabbed to lead their respective fields to green in Saturday’s four 15-lap qualifiers.

A reminder on format:

• Both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races of 15 laps each. Only green-flag laps will count. No overtime rule will be in effect, but free-pass and wave-around procedures will remain. The starting lineups, listed below, were determined via random draw.

• The main race starting lineup will be determined by a formula that weighs finishing position plus positions gained during each qualifying race. Drivers finishing first in their qualifying race earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place earns eight and so forth. Additionally, drivers earn one passing point for each position gained in their qualifying race; there are no points deductions or “negative points” for drivers who lose positions in their qualifying race. Also, these points are merely used to calculate the starting lineup and do not count toward the championship standings.

• Ties in these combined points totals will be broken by current team owner points.

Qualifying Race 1

Position Driver Team 1 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 2 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 4 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 7 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 8 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 9 Shane Golobic Live Fast Motorsports 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing

Qualifying Race 2

Position Driver Team 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 2 Mike Marlar Motorsports Business Management 3 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team 4 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 5 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 6 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 8 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 10 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing

Qualifying Race 3

Position Driver Team 1 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 2 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 3 Ty Dillon Gaunt Brothers Racing 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 6 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 7 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing 8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Joey Logano Team Penske 10 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing

Qualifying Race 4