Cup Series qualifying race lineups for Bristol

Staff Report
·3 min read
The qualifying race lineups for Sunday’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Cup Series were determined Thursday via a random draw, with Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Corey LaJoie tabbed to lead their respective fields to green in Saturday’s four 15-lap qualifiers.

A reminder on format:

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races of 15 laps each. Only green-flag laps will count. No overtime rule will be in effect, but free-pass and wave-around procedures will remain. The starting lineups, listed below, were determined via random draw.

The main race starting lineup will be determined by a formula that weighs finishing position plus positions gained during each qualifying race. Drivers finishing first in their qualifying race earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place earns eight and so forth. Additionally, drivers earn one passing point for each position gained in their qualifying race; there are no points deductions or “negative points” for drivers who lose positions in their qualifying race. Also, these points are merely used to calculate the starting lineup and do not count toward the championship standings.

Ties in these combined points totals will be broken by current team owner points.

For a further breakdown of the field, tune in to NASCAR Race Hub on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

RELATED: Bristol weekend schedule | Full entry list for race | Where did the dirt come from?

Qualifying Race 1

Position

Driver

Team

1

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

2

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

4

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

7

Erik Jones

Richard Petty Motorsports

8

Anthony Alfredo

Front Row Motorsports

9

Shane Golobic

Live Fast Motorsports

10

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Qualifying Race 2

Position

Driver

Team

1

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

2

Mike Marlar

Motorsports Business Management

3

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

4

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

5

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

6

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

8

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

10

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Qualifying Race 3

Position

Driver

Team

1

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

2

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

3

Ty Dillon

Gaunt Brothers Racing

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

6

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

7

Cody Ware

Petty Ware Racing

8

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Joey Logano

Team Penske

10

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Qualifying Race 4

Position

Driver

Team

1

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

2

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

3

Chris Windom

Rick Ware Racing

4

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Ross Chastain

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Stewart Friesen

Spire Motorsports

7

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

8

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

