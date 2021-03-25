Cup Series qualifying race lineups for Bristol
The qualifying race lineups for Sunday’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Cup Series were determined Thursday via a random draw, with Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Corey LaJoie tabbed to lead their respective fields to green in Saturday’s four 15-lap qualifiers.
A reminder on format:
• Both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races of 15 laps each. Only green-flag laps will count. No overtime rule will be in effect, but free-pass and wave-around procedures will remain. The starting lineups, listed below, were determined via random draw.
• The main race starting lineup will be determined by a formula that weighs finishing position plus positions gained during each qualifying race. Drivers finishing first in their qualifying race earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place earns eight and so forth. Additionally, drivers earn one passing point for each position gained in their qualifying race; there are no points deductions or “negative points” for drivers who lose positions in their qualifying race. Also, these points are merely used to calculate the starting lineup and do not count toward the championship standings.
• Ties in these combined points totals will be broken by current team owner points.
Qualifying Race 1
Position
Driver
Team
1
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
2
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
4
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
7
Erik Jones
Richard Petty Motorsports
8
Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports
9
Shane Golobic
Live Fast Motorsports
10
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Qualifying Race 2
Position
Driver
Team
1
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
2
Mike Marlar
Motorsports Business Management
3
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing Team
4
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
5
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
6
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
7
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
8
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
10
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Qualifying Race 3
Position
Driver
Team
1
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
2
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
3
Ty Dillon
Gaunt Brothers Racing
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
6
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
7
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
8
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Joey Logano
Team Penske
10
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Qualifying Race 4
Position
Driver
Team
1
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
2
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
3
Chris Windom
Rick Ware Racing
4
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Ross Chastain
Chip Ganassi Racing
6
Stewart Friesen
Spire Motorsports
7
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
8
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing