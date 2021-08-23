Cup Series Playoffs clinch scenarios for Daytona regular-season finale

Just one open spot remains on the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs grid, with one race left in the 2021 regular season — Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM) at Daytona International Speedway.

From NASCAR statistical services, here are the 15 playoffs spots that have already been determined, the outlook for the regular-season title race, and which scenarios need to unfold in Saturday’s 400-miler for playoff hopefuls to clinch the final berth.

Already Clinched: The following 15 drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola.

Can Clinch Via Points: If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Denny Hamlin or Kevin Harvick, who have already clinched on the basis of points.

Tyler Reddick: Would clinch with 31 points

Austin Dillon: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win: The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Anthony Alfredo, Corey LaJoie.

Can Clinch Regular Season Championship: Additionally, the Regular Season Championship could be clinched by the following drivers: