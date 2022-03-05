Cup Series at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather

The western swing continues for the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Coming off his win last week at Auto Club Speedway, reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson returns to the track where he earned his first win with Hendrick Motorsports one year ago.

Attention will be on Larson and Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott after their late-race clash on track at Auto Club. Elliott finished second in last year’s playoff race at Las Vegas behind winner Denny Hamlin.

Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing will try to follow up on last week’s impressive showing. Austin Dillon finished second, while Tyler Reddick won both stages and led a race-high 90 laps before a flat tire ruined his chances of winning the race.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Marcus Allen at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to weave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach chaplain, at 3:30 p.m. … The Valory Music Co. recording artist Tiera Kennedy will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and continues on FOX at 3 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy, high of 58 degrees, dry conditions around race start

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin won last September’s Round of 12 playoff race at Las Vegas. It was his second win of the 2021 playoffs, both coming in the opening race of a round (Hamlin also won the Round of 16 opener at Darlington). Hamlin went on to advance to the Championship 4.

