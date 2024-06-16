- 2024 US Open Round 2 recapThe second day of the 2024 U.S. Open is complete, with a three-way tie for second. Here is a recap of Round 2.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/2024-us-open-round-2-recap/621802/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 US Open Round 2 recap</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- Have Real Madrid players shared tips to stop Modric? Mikel Merino answersReal Sociedad & Spain midfielder Mikel Merino is looking forward to face Croatia & Luka Modric in the Euros opener. Merino admitted that Real Madrid players in the squad like Carvajal, Joselu & Nacho can give some useful advices to try to stop Modric.0:36Now PlayingPaused
Cup Series drivers preview what to expect at Iowa
Hear from Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers as they share their expectations for the inaugural race at Iowa Speedway.