Cup Series driver, team roster for Next Gen testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR officials released the team and driver lineup for two days of testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Cup Series organizations get more track time with the Next Gen cars that they will race in the 2022 season.
Testing is set for Wednesday and Friday at the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval, with on-track sessions running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each day. A list of the drivers and teams scheduled to participate*:
No.
Driver(s)
Organization
Car
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
16
Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
18
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
38
Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
42
Ty Dillon
GMS Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
45
Kurt Busch
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
99
Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
(* — note: entrants subject to change. Three- to four-car teams are permitted to test up to two cars each day; Team Penske’s No. 12 is scheduled for Wednesday only, and Penske’s No. 22 is scheduled to be a Friday participant.)