Cup Series driver, team roster for Next Gen testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR officials released the team and driver lineup for two days of testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Cup Series organizations get more track time with the Next Gen cars that they will race in the 2022 season.

Testing is set for Wednesday and Friday at the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval, with on-track sessions running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each day. A list of the drivers and teams scheduled to participate*:

No. Driver(s) Organization Car 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 16 Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 42 Ty Dillon GMS Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 99 Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

(* — note: entrants subject to change. Three- to four-car teams are permitted to test up to two cars each day; Team Penske’s No. 12 is scheduled for Wednesday only, and Penske’s No. 22 is scheduled to be a Friday participant.)