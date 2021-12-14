Cup Series driver, team roster for Next Gen testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR officials released the team and driver lineup for two days of testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Cup Series organizations get more track time with the Next Gen cars that they will race in the 2022 season.

Testing is set for Wednesday and Friday at the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval, with on-track sessions running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each day. A list of the drivers and teams scheduled to participate*:

No.

Driver(s)

Organization

Car

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

16

Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

38

Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

GMS Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

99

Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

(* — note: entrants subject to change. Three- to four-car teams are permitted to test up to two cars each day; Team Penske’s No. 12 is scheduled for Wednesday only, and Penske’s No. 22 is scheduled to be a Friday participant.)

