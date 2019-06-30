Cup race at Chicagoland resumes after rain delay

The Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is back underway after a three hour and 18 minute delay for rain and severe weather.

The red flag was displayed at 3:14 p.m. ET. Engines were re-fired at 6:30 p.m. ET and the yellow flag displayed at 6:32 p.m. ET>

The delay began with 11 laps completed and with Jimmie Johnson leading over Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, pole-sitter Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson.

A race is not official until the second stage has been completed.

High winds at the tracktorn down tents and banners located on the grandstands.

Photo by Jerry Bonkowski

Weather was out of range. We have had many situations where it stayed that way. Made the call when we needed to. https://t.co/BfHyj4U3va — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 30, 2019





We clear at 8 miles and we did https://t.co/dbEzlRNstI — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 30, 2019



