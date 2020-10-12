Cup playoff standings heading to Kansas

Eight playoff drivers remain after Sunday’s Cup race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

For the first time since this playoff format debuted in 2014, the reigning series champion did not advance to the Round of 8. Kyle Busch was eliminated after finishing 30th at the Roval.

The eight remaining drivers in the Cup playoff standings are: Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.

Elliott won Sunday at the Roval to end the Round of 12. Hamlin won at Talladega in the Round of 12. Kurt Busch won at Las Vegas to open the Round of 12.

Remaining in the playoffs are three Fords (Harvick, Keselowski and Logano), three Chevrolets (Elliott, Bowman and Kurt Busch) and two Toyotas (Hamlin and Truex).

Chevrolet has not had a driver reach the championship race since 2016 when Jimmie Johnson won his seventh and final Cup title.

The playoff field will be cut to four over the next three races. The series races at Kansas Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC), Oct. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and Nov. 1 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

