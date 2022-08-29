Cup playoff grid set, Xfinity playoff grid adds new driver

Daytona shook up the Cup and Xfinity playoff grid this past weekend.

Austin Dillon’s win in Sunday’s rain-delayed regular season finale put him into the playoffs. Ryan Blaney was the only winless driver to make the 16-driver playoff field. Blaney beat Martin Truex Jr. for that spot by three points.

The Cup playoffs begin with Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on USA Network). Chase Elliott, who won the regular season championship, is the No. 1 seed with 40 playoff points, giving him 2,040 points entering the first round,.

Only nine points separate fifth through 16th in the standings.

Xfinity Series

Jeremy Clements‘ victory early Saturday morning at Daytona moved him into the playoffs and knocked Ryan Sieg out of the 12-driver field.

Three races remain until the Xfinity Series playoffs begin. Landon Cassill leads Sieg by 12 points for the final playoff spot. Sheldon Creed is 55 points behind Cassill.

The series races at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Darlington Raceway on USA Network.

