And then there was one.

Ryan Blaney is the only driver among the 16 in a playoff spot who hasn’t won this year after Kevin Harvick’s victory Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick’s win knocked former champion Martin Truex Jr. out of a playoff position with three races left in the regular season.

Asked Sunday if he could ever imagine 15 different winners at this point in the season, Blaney said: “I can now.”

Blaney holds a 19-point lead on Truex for the final playoff spot. Should a driver without a victory – who also is the top 30 in points – win any of the next three races, that driver would move into the playoff grid.

The Cup series races Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. The post-race show also will air on USA.

Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs’ victory Saturday at Michigan was his fifth of the season and didn’t alter the Xfinity playoff grid. Ryan Sieg holds the final playoff spot with five races left in the regular season. He leads Sheldon Creed by 52 points.

The series is off this weekend. The series is back in action Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen on USA Network.

Read more about NASCAR

Winners and losers at Michigan International Speedway Ryan Blaney holds final playoff spot after Martin Truex Jr. knocked out Runner-up finish not worth celebrating for Bubba Wallace

Will Cup playoff grid only feature winners this year? originally appeared on NBCSports.com