Cup play opens up for F.C. Eclipse

Apr. 3—HUNTSVILLE — Club soccer continues to rise in Walker County with the F.C. Eclipse organization.

The organization returns to the pitch after a break over the winter as High Schools play their seasons.

F.C. Eclipse will play in the Spring season cups to kick off its mini-season on April 6-7 in Beaumont. At the South Texas Cup, the organization will feature four teams competing for an opportunity to play in the state title tournament.

Competing in the South Texas Cup will be the Boys U11 team, Boys U12 team, Boys U14 team and the Girls U14 teams.

In youth soccer, there are tiers for tournaments that start with the South Texas Cup. As an organization, the Eclipse will feature teams in three of the four cups during the spring season.

Teams will be competing in the Directors Cup, which is the level above the South Texas Cup, and the President's Cup. The President's Cup is the second highest level.

F.C. Eclipse will have its 17U Boys squad playing in the Directors Cup and the 17U girls team playing in the President's Cup.

In the mini-season leading up to the tournaments, the U17 boys continued their hot streak. They eclipsed a 4-0 record, which landed them a 17-0-2 record over the last year. The boys will open match play on April 13-14 with the state finals on May 11-12 in Round Rock.

The U17 Girls are playing at the highest level of the organization after a tough spring mini-season. This squad will start playing weekly games starting April 13-14. The Championships are scheduled for May 17-19 in College Station.

"We are on track to make the progress we anticipated to make and wanted to make," Wes McMillian said. "The fact that we can see the progress. Out of the four levels, we had teams in three of the tiers. We are striving to get a team in the State Cup and we are knocking on the door. That is what we are proud of."