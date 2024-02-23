A cup final injury XI

The talk before a cup final usually surrounds who might play, but as Chelsea and Liverpool head to Wembley on Sunday, it seems to be more about who will not.

The Blues have had an ongoing injury crisis since pre-season, with a number of key players in and out of the treatment room, while the timing of the Reds' growing injury list could not be much worse.

Mauricio Pochettino will be grateful to have had some long-term absentees return in recent weeks - Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku to name just two - but the unavailability of captain Reece James and doubts over Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile will still be a concern.

As for Jurgen Klopp, he has found his midfield decimated in the past few games, with longer-term injuries to the in-form Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota perhaps his biggest frustrations. The news that goalkeeper Alisson is also out for the "foreseeable" will be a worry - not just for this game but for the remainder of the season.

What would be a boost to the Liverpool manager's mood before the Carabao Cup final is Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah - both currently doubts - coming through their fitness tests in time for Sunday's showpiece.

Below is a combined starting XI of those definitely sidelined or a doubt to be involved in the final between the two sides.

With the Reds boasting a potential injury list of up to 11 players and Chelsea up to eight, there is a pretty hefty bench, too.

In the end, it might become a final won by the strongest squad rather than the best starting XI.

Cominbed injury XI graphic for Chelsea and Liverpool before League Cup final - Alisson, James, Silva, Badiashile, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Szoboszlai, Jota, Chukwuemeka, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes

Chelsea: Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana.

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Ben Doak.