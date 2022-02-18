Cup drivers make first laps in Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 at Daytona
NASCAR Cup Series drivers make their first laps to qualify for the Daytona 500 during the Bluegreen Vacation Duel No. 1 at Daytona International Speedway.
Watch Kaz Grala pass JJ Yeley on the final lap of the first Bluegreen Vacations Duel, earning a Daytona 500 bid with The Money Team Racing.
Hendrick Motorsports occupies the first row, and RFK Racing occupies the second row.
Daytona Duel 2 results: See where everybody finished in Thursday night's second Duel qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway.
Watch as NASCAR Cup Series drivers make their first laps in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2 to secure their position in the Daytona 500.
Joey Logano took the blame for a last-lap incident that sent his car into the wall and his team preparing a backup car for Sunday's Daytona 500.
