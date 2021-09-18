Cup driver intro songs at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A tradition of the Bristol Night Race is that drivers get to select the music to be played for their introductions.

Here are the songs drivers chose Saturday night:

DRIVER SONG

Martin Truex Jr. Do What We Do by Adam Sanders

Denny Hamlin Motley Crew by Post Malone

Joey Logano Parking Lot Party by Lee Brice

Chase Elliott Heart on Fire by Eric Church

Kyle Larson West End Riot by The Living End

Christopher Bell Remember the Name by Fort Minor

Ryan Blaney Early Morning Shakes by Whiskey Myers

Kevin Harvick I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty

Kyle Busch remix of “Ride It” By Regard but with “Rowdy”

Brad Keselowski Break On Through by The Doors

Alex Bowman I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys

Aric Almirola Give Me the Green Light by Pit Bull

Tyler Reddick Wild Eyes by Parkway Drive

William Byron For Those About to Rock by AC/DC

Kurt Busch It’s Getting Hot In Here by Nelly

Michael McDowell Options by NF

Ross Chastain Get Out My Lane by Kap Houston

Austin Dillon “Real Gone” by Sheryl Crow from

Matt DiBenedetto My Jesus by Anne Wilson

Chase Briscoe Take Me to the Top by Motley Crue

Daniel Suarez I Feel Good by Pit Bull

Erik Jones Money for Nothing by Dire Straits

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Cowboy by Dirty Grass Soul

Ryan Newman Thank God I’m a Country Boy by John Denver

Chris Buescher Gasoline by Whiskey Myers

Cole Custer Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Ryan Preece Hells Bells by AC/DC

Bubba Wallace August Burns Red by Bloodletter

Justin Haley I Need More by Kairo X Wolves Ft. King Kahali

Anthony Alfredo Paranoid by Black Sabbath

Corey LaJoie Flirtin’ with Disaster by Molly Hatchet

BJ McLeod Beast by Rob Bailey

Josh Bilicki Rollin by Limp Bizkit

Quin Houff Let Me Clear My Throat (LIVE) by DJ Kool

JJ Yeley Cut Throat by Imagine Dragons

Garrett Smithley Sweet Victory by David Glen Eisely

James Davison The Marines’ Hymn (U.S. Marine Corps)

David Starr La Grange by ZZ Top

