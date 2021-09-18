Cup driver intro songs at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A tradition of the Bristol Night Race is that drivers get to select the music to be played for their introductions.
Here are the songs drivers chose Saturday night:
DRIVER SONG
Martin Truex Jr. Do What We Do by Adam Sanders
Denny Hamlin Motley Crew by Post Malone
Joey Logano Parking Lot Party by Lee Brice
Chase Elliott Heart on Fire by Eric Church
Kyle Larson West End Riot by The Living End
Christopher Bell Remember the Name by Fort Minor
Ryan Blaney Early Morning Shakes by Whiskey Myers
Kevin Harvick I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty
Kyle Busch remix of “Ride It” By Regard but with “Rowdy”
Brad Keselowski Break On Through by The Doors
Alex Bowman I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys
Aric Almirola Give Me the Green Light by Pit Bull
Tyler Reddick Wild Eyes by Parkway Drive
William Byron For Those About to Rock by AC/DC
Kurt Busch It’s Getting Hot In Here by Nelly
Michael McDowell Options by NF
Ross Chastain Get Out My Lane by Kap Houston
Austin Dillon “Real Gone” by Sheryl Crow from
Matt DiBenedetto My Jesus by Anne Wilson
Chase Briscoe Take Me to the Top by Motley Crue
Daniel Suarez I Feel Good by Pit Bull
Erik Jones Money for Nothing by Dire Straits
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Cowboy by Dirty Grass Soul
Ryan Newman Thank God I’m a Country Boy by John Denver
Chris Buescher Gasoline by Whiskey Myers
Cole Custer Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Ryan Preece Hells Bells by AC/DC
Bubba Wallace August Burns Red by Bloodletter
Justin Haley I Need More by Kairo X Wolves Ft. King Kahali
Anthony Alfredo Paranoid by Black Sabbath
Corey LaJoie Flirtin’ with Disaster by Molly Hatchet
BJ McLeod Beast by Rob Bailey
Josh Bilicki Rollin by Limp Bizkit
Quin Houff Let Me Clear My Throat (LIVE) by DJ Kool
JJ Yeley Cut Throat by Imagine Dragons
Garrett Smithley Sweet Victory by David Glen Eisely
James Davison The Marines’ Hymn (U.S. Marine Corps)
David Starr La Grange by ZZ Top
