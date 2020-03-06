The signing of Ryan Blaney to a multiyear extension with Team Penske removes a big name from the list of potential NASCAR free agents after the 2020 Cup season.

But there still are at least a half-dozen winners in the Cup Series whose deals are set to expire before next year.

With Hendrick Motorsports needing to fill the No. 48 Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson, there still could be significant movement in the driver lineup of NASCAR’s premier series for the 2021 season.

Blaney becomes the second winning driver to sign an extension in the past few months. Kevin Harvick, whose deal had run through 2021, re-signed with Stewart-Haas Racing through 2023.

With Blaney’s name now off the list, here are drivers who are in the last year of their contracts:

—Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing

—Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford, Team Penske

—Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

—Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

—Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

—Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers Racing

—Aric Almirola, No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

—Ty Dillon, No. 13 Chevrolet, Germain Racing

—Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, Richard Petty Motorsports

—Corey LaJoie, No. 32 Ford, GoFas Racing

Cup driver free agency scorecard: Ryan Blaney off the market at Penske originally appeared on NBCSports.com