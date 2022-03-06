Cuonzo Martin speaks on his future as head coach of Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball

Following the Missouri Tigers’ win over Georgia in the last game of the regular season, Cuonzo Martin spoke about his future as head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Mizzou finished the regular season with a 11-20 record (including a 5-13 mark in SEC play), just one of six teams in program history to record that many losses.

“It’s hard on me as a competitor,” Martin said, “But all the other stuff is not hard on me because again, even if you’re talking about my future, I know who holds my future. That’s the difference. That’s the difference. I think in society we tend to lose sight of that part.

“Because one thing that can’t happen, the only thing you can do to hurt me in life — it’s just life, and our guys, I talk to our guys about everything — is if you take my wife from me, if you take my children from me. Now that’s pain. This is what we do, this is what I do.”

Through five years at the helm of the program, Martin has a 77-76 record. He can’t technically be fired without cause until May 1 and a $6 million buyout will be owed if let go at that point, according to his contract.

This will be an all-important decision for Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois in her first year leading the Tigers.

So does Martin expect to be back coaching the team next season?

“What I do expect is I expect to get up tomorrow and go to church,” Martin said. “Of course, I count my blessings. I don’t worry about that, I don’t. I don’t. I don’t worry about that. I don’t.”

Mizzou will be the 12th seed in the SEC Tournament in Tampa, where it will take on Mississippi on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Central time.