Cuonzo Martin comments on latest addition to Mizzou but another player is transferring

Blair Kerkhoff
·1 min read

Drew Buggs is the latest men’s basketball player from Missouri to enter the transfer portal.

Buggs, a guard who completed his senior season with the Tigers, has one year of eligibility remaining. He was one of five seniors honored by the Tigers on Senior Day at the final home game.

He becomes the second to enter the transfer portal, joining Mark Smith. The other seniors — Dru Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith — haven’t indicated if they’re finished with school. All college athletes in 2020-21 receive an additional year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

After starting for three seasons at Hawaii, Buggs transferred to Missouri and didn’t start a game. He averaged more than 30 minutes a game at Hawaii and 14 at Missouri, where he averaged 1.8 points.

Buggs becomes the sixth player on Missouri’s roster to enter the transfer portal, joining Mark Smith, Pinson, Torrence Watson, Parker Braun and Ed Chang.

Missouri has gained three transfers: Amari Davis from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Jarron “Boogie” Coleman from Ball State and DaJuan Gordon from Kansas State.

The Tigers officially announced Gordon’s signing on Thursday. The 6-4 Gordon averaged 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.1 minutes. He has three years of eligibility.

“DaJuan is a really athletic, gifted guard who brings a high level of passion and intensity to the court every single day,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He plays physical, tough basketball on both ends, and we’re excited to have him be a part of that culture we’ve built at Mizzou.”

