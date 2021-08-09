Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa resigns

Melissa DeRosa, the top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), announced her resignation Sunday night.

Why it matters: DeRosa's resignation comes days after N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James' office found Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women, allegations the governor strongly denies.

What she's saying: "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years," DeRosa said in a statement to news outlets late Sunday.

"New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day.

"Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state."

