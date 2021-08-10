Cuomo Announces Resignation over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, saying he would like to spare New Yorkers the distraction of a protracted impeachment inquiry.
Florida governor's office says if school officials impose mask mandates, salaries could be withheld
"You can help him if you want," he told onlookers, according to officials.
Families of the 9/11 victims believe the classified documents could have evidence of Saudi backing of the terror attack.
Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 80 bills Friday.
“He’s frequently an advocate for decentralizing and allowing locals to make their own policy choices. It contradicts the history of his stated positions.”
In June, prosecutors estimated the total damage done to the Capitol grounds during the insurrection to be $1,495,326.55
President Joe Biden is having a quiet week, but the decline in his popularity may be problematic for Democrats if it proves to be more than a summer slump.
From family reunions across the Detroit River, to couples returning to empty properties, Canada's border reopening saw some heartfelt moments.
State attorneys Friday requested a delay of at least two months in implementing the Medicaid expansion that voters approved last August and lawmakers declined to fund until ordered to do so last month by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Lawmakers are calling on the Biden White House to share their plans for vaccinated Canadians at the land border.
Brian Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent, noted how Chris Cuomo had not mentioned the allegations against his brother on his show.
Former President Donald Trump likened the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sunday to the "beginning of the Green New Deal" as the legislation is being deliberated by lawmakers.
Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic legislative march toward a progressive reshaping of the federal government that also hews to President Joe Biden's top domestic policy ambitions. The blueprint released Monday reflects many Democrats' tilt leftward in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency and bears the imprint of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a longtime progressive voice now at the hub of the Democratic Party's power structure in Congress.
The men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor also had their sights on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, according to federal prosecutors.
Brittany Commisso currently works as an executive assistant to the governor
New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.
Senate Democrats unveiled plans Monday to bypass Republican filibusters to enact legislation expanding Medicare and giving the federal government the power to negotiate prescription drug prices.
‘Instead of the Delta variant, why not call it the Desantis variant,’ Mr Acosta said
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich opened an investigation into whether Maricopa County broke the law by refusing to comply with legislative subpoenas issued in connection to the 2020 election audit there, according to a letter made public on Sunday.