Cunningham throws six scoreless, Vanderbilt defeats Florida 6-3 at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Cunningham pitched six scoreless innings, Vanderbilt turned six hits into six runs and the Commodores defeated Florida 6-3 on Tuesday in a single-elimination game at the SEC Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Commodores (36-20) advance to double-elimination play against top-seeded and national No. 1 Tennessee on Wednesday.

Cunningham (7-4) allowed five hits and struck out six. Brennan Seiber allowed a run in the eighth and two in the ninth but was credited with his fifth save.

Vanderbilt scored two runs in the second and two in the fourth, with Matthew Polk and Braden Holcomb driving in a run each in both innings. Calvin Hewett belted a solo home run in the fifth and RJ Austin added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Starter Pierce Coppola (0-4) took the loss for ninth-seeded Florida (28-27), allowing four hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Jac Caglianone scored Florida's first run on an RBI-groundout by Colby Shelton in the eighth inning. Michael Robertson belted a two-run home run in the ninth.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports