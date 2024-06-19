Cunningham conquering new sport

Since graduating from Indiana University in 2022, Ella Cunningham has taken a different path athletically and somehow found time to hold down two jobs.

The 2018 Concord High School graduate, who was a volleyball player and track athlete in high school and a rower in college, now is a triathlete.

Cunningham, who is living in Bloomington, IN, has competed in 10 triathlons since graduating from college. Triathlons are races that combine running, swimming and biking.

“This probably started for me in August 2022 after I graduated from college,” said Cunningham. “I wasn’t done being an athlete and being competitive and I decided to change things up really quick.

“I started swimming a lot more and cross training. A lot of my friends were swimmers at Indiana University and were Big 10 champions and pool record holders. I said to myself that it must be cool to swim fast and I wanted to see if I could also be fast in the water.

“I then went down the rabbit hole of doing a triathlon. I knew I could swim decently and could run and bike. I think I’m pretty average at all three of those things.”

For Cunningham, a visit to see her brother in Arizona in November 2022 also involved the start of her triathlon career.

“I looked at the standings and scores and saw that I finished second among the female finishers,” Cunningham said. “I said, this can’t be right. I just started triathlons, no way. Let me do another triathlon and make sure this isn’t a fluke or something. I did another one and got good results. It was my new thing in athletics.”

A step up in competition gave the 24-year old Cunningham even more confidence that she could excel as a triathlete. She competed in the USA Triathlon Age Group Nationals in August 2023 in Milwaukee and finished 10th out of 58 in her 20-24 age group, 87 out of 922 females and overall finished 237th out of 1,755 participants.

“I did really well,” Cunningham said. “That was my first time at a big event. Usually I did smaller local races with a maximum of 200 people. There were 4,000 people at Milwaukee.”

That performance in Wisconsin qualified Cunningham for the Worlds Triathlon event in October in Torremolinos, Spain.

Cunningham talked about adjusting to the physical demands that come with competing in triathlons.

“My rowing Novice coach used to say get comfortable being uncomfortable,” Cunninghan said. “When you’re in triathlons you’re uncomfortable the whole time.

“When you swim it’s in open water and that’s a new thing for you to get used to. I’ve swam in a lake and ocean before. It’s a little different going faster next to 60 other people. You take a breath and another face is next to yours. Others are touching your feet and body too. It’s different for sure.

“I biked to class when I was an undergraduate at Indiana. But I wasn’t racing to go to class. You’re constantly pushing and trying to go as fast as you can (in a triathlon). Once you get as fast as you can on a bike you have to run as fast as you can. You have to change your mentality and dig deep and find another gear and continue to run faster. You have to be able to finish and not peter out.”

A Strava App, which is on her smart watch, has all of Cunningham’s training information. She says that so far in 2024, she’s trained for 141 hours and with a distance of 515.8 miles.

“I post information after I do a workout and athletes I have met follow it,” Cunningham said. “It’s really cool.”

Cunningham, who was a three-year varisty starter on Concord’s volleyball team and a two-year second team All-Big Ten selection as a rower in college, compared the training for each of those sports.

“Training for a triathlon is easier because mentally you’re not doing the same thing athletically,” Cunningham said. “You’re doing a mix of a couple things. Rowing is different, as you just row every single day, on the same rowing machine, look at the same screen and listen to the same music. The racing part in both triathlons and rowing go hand and hand and are both difficult.”

Along with the heavy workload that goes with being involved with triathlons, Cunningham works two jobs. During the week, Cunningham works for oral surgeon Dr. Austin Starr, who was an Indiana University football player.

“That’s my first kind of big girl job,” Cunningham said about her job as a dental assistant.

On the weekends, Cunningham works as a server at the Uptown Cafe restaurant.

She goes to bed early and gets up early.

“I only live three minutes from the gym and I get up at 5 a.m,,” Cunningham said. “I shower, eat breakfast, lift, go to work and then come home and if I do any cardio I’ll do it then.”

Cunningham’s next triathlon will be in September when she participates in the USA Triathlon Nationals in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Does she enjoy all the traveling that goes with being involved with triathlons?

“Oh my gosh,” Cunningham said. “It’s really fun until you’re lugging an 80-pound bike case through an airport. I try to go with some people. This past fall break my mom and sister flew with me down to a race in Florida. I had some help.”

Cunningham’s daily schedule will change this coming fall. She’s going to go back to school at Indiana University and get her masters in science and kinesiology. Cunningham got her bachelor’s degree in biology.

How long does Cunningham wants to be a part of the grueling triathlete schedule?

“Oh man,” she said. “Maybe until I find a new sport. But so far not sure. I’ll probably keep doing it until my body tells me that I’m done. I enjoy the training and training for a goal. I love the racing mentality, going fast and that competitiveness.

“People ask me when I’m going to do the ironman (140.6 miles triathlon). I say when I hit the jackpot and don’t have to work anymore. I don’t know how people have jobs and train for an ironman. Six hours a day you have to train for an ironman.”