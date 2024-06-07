Cummins withdraws from remaining TT races

Conor Cummins has withdrawn from the remaining races in the 2024 Isle of Man TT, organisers have confirmed.

The 'Ramsey Rocket' has partnered with the Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles team at the event for the past eight years.

But Cummins has had disappointing results over the 37.73-mile (60km) Mountain Course, retiring from both of the weekend’s races and finishing eighth in Thursday's rescheduled Supersport race.

In a statement he said he had withdrawn from the event "with immediate effect", adding he would provide an update on his plans for the rest of the season "in the coming weeks".

Thanking his family and those who backed him for their support, he said he wished his fellow competitors "the best for the remainder of the TT".

Padgett’s Motorcycles wished the racer "all the very best for the future" in a post on social media.

It said: "We have shared some amazing memories and moments together, achieving six Isle of Man TT podiums, fastest-ever Manxman around the TT course, Conor’s fastest ever lap, classic TT podiums, multiple North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix podiums."

The 38-year had been due to compete in both the Superstock and Supersport contests on Friday, and the blue riband race of the event, the Senior TT, for the team on Saturday.

Cummins made his debut at the event in 2006 and has had 13 podium finishes, including five second places, but is yet to secure a win.

The most recent of those podium finishes came at the 2022 event in the Superstock and Senior classes.

He missed part of the 2023 event through illness, but managed to fight his way back to enough fitness to secure fourth place finishes in both the second Superstock race and the Senior towards the end of the event.

