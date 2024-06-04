Cummins signs for San Francisco Unicorns

Pat Cummins was a runner-up in this season's IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad [Getty Images]

Australia captain Pat Cummins has signed for Major League Cricket side San Francisco Unicorns.

The 31-year-old, who is currently leading Australia at the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, has signed a four-year contract to play in MLC from this season until 2027.

He will be part of a squad which also includes New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry and Pakistan's Haris Rauf.

Cummins' fellow Australians Steve Smith, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell have already signed for Washington Freedom. The 2024 MLC season starts on 5 July.

In the media release announcing his signing, Cummins said he was tempted to San Francisco because of the franchise's owners, who are Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

"While cricket is integral to my involvement, the global network and long-term possibilities offered by the owners specifically, and Silicon Valley more broadly, presented a unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket," said Cummins.

The 2027 MLC campaign, which Cummins has signed up for, is likely to clash with the Ashes in England.