Cumberland's Diehl qualifies for finals at Olympic trials

Jun. 16—INDIANAPOLIS — Cumberland swimming phenom Daniel Diehl advanced to the finals of the U.S. Olympic trails Sunday in the 200-meter freestyle.

Diehl, an Allegany grad who competes at N.C. State, set a personal best in the event by more than two-and-a-half seconds. His 1:46.83 finish placed eighth in the preliminary round and is the fifth-fastest in U.S. history in the 17-18-year-old division.

Diehl will be vying for a spot in the Paris Olympics later tonight in the finals, which take place at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Up to six men could be selected for relays.

Due to his performance in the 200-meter freestyle, Diehl elected to drop out of the 100-meter backstroke despite being the No. 5 seed and 17-18 national age group record-holder in the event (53.07), seeing a path through the 200m freestyle as the most likely to Paris.

Hunter Thompson (52.95) and Ryan Murphy (53.18) were the top two qualifiers in the 100m backstroke Sunday and are heavy favorites in the event.

Diehl was just .11 seconds from the fifth position in 200m freestyle qualifying, finishing just behind Patrick Sammon (1:46.72), Kieran Smith (1:46.77) and Coby Carrozza (1:46.81).

Luke Hobson (1:45.95) and Blake Pieroni (1:46.09) will be the top two seeds tonight.

Diehl graduated Allegany High early to compete at N.C. State this year, and the move paid off as he was named Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Freshman of the Year.

Diehl finished his freshman campaign with three top-16 finishes at the 2024 NCAA Championships placing ninth as the anchor leg of NC State's 800 free relay, 15th overall in the 200 back and 16th overall in the 200 IM.

At the 2024 ACC Championships, the Cumberland native recorded three podium finishes as the leadoff of the Wolfpack's second-place 800 free relay, second in the 200 back, third in the 200 free and fourth in the 200 IM.