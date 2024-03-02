Cumberland women control Georgetown to open Mid-South play

Mar. 2—Cumberland's women controlled visiting Georgetown in their home and Mid-South Conference opener Thursday, taking the sweep 7-0 on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

Doubles was tight on every court, with no match being won by less than three games. Maria Arbelaez and Lara Zugasti took on the Tiger's best, winning 6-3.

The second and third courts were just as close, as Kaede Hatano and Valentina Mendez fought for each game, but were able to pull out the 6-4 victory. With the win the doubles point was clinched, Alexandra Leisibach and Madeleine Darud gave Cumberland the sweep, winning 6-3.

Singles saw drama on a couple different courts, though the Phoenix remained in control from end-to-end. In the top spot, Maria Arbelaez had a three set battle, winning 7-6, 4-6, 10-8.

No. two singles was more comfortable for Valentina Mendez, taking down her opponent 6-2, 6-2. The third spot again had plenty of action, as Lara Zugasti had to take her opponents final service game in the final set, winning 7-5, then following that up with a cleaner 6-3 win in the second.

Kaede Hatano was the last Phoenix to play three sets, winning 7-5, 3-6, 11-9. Elsewhere, Madeleine Darud took five singles 7-5, 6-2, and Alexandra Leisibach wrapped it all up with a 6-1, 6-4 match victory, giving Cumberland the sweep.

The women's team won't be back in action until after spring break, playing Bethel University on March 14.

Men move up to No. 12 in NAIA tennis pollCumberland's men jumped two spots in the newest NAIA tennis coaches' poll checking in at No. 12 announced by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix held 4-6-1 record after playing ranked opponents in their last six matches. The Phoenix bested at the time No. 19 Union and RV Ave Maria. CU earned a draw with No. 9 Coastal Georgia, falling to No. 4 Southeastern and No. 11 Middle Georgia State 4-3.

Cumberland became the highest-ranked team in the Mid-South Conference at No. 12. The Cumberlands dropped from No. 11 to No. 18 while Lindsey Wilson slid from No. 17 to No. 21. Campbellsville remains in the receiving votes category of the poll.

The top 5 remained unchanged as Georgia Gwinnett is on top of the poll with an 8-0 record. Tennessee Wesleyan is at No. 2 at 6-1 and Keiser is No. 3 at 2-0. Northwestern Ohio is No. 4 and Westcliff rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.