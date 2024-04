MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley softball is undefeated to start 2024, and a visit from White Hall on Saturday afternoon wouldn’t change that.

The Eagles got off to a quick start with a pair of runs in the second inning and didn’t look back in a 12-0 win. Next up for Cumberland Valley is a home game against Cedar Cliff Monday at 4:15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.