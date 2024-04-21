Cumberland rolls on road at with 12-6 win at Milligan

Apr. 20—MILLIGAN — Cumberland kept it rolling Tuesday, sweeping the season series against RV Milligan in upper east Tennessee.

The Phoenix got a big boost out of the bullpen from Anthony Patterson while Tim Holyk staye hot swinging the bat. Javy Beal, Trenton Duchsherer and Rafael Garcia each collected multiple hits in the 12-6 win.

Cumberland cracked the scoreboard in the top of the first inning scoring two. Javier Beal singled with one out and Dee Triplett drew a two-out walk. Fresh off being named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Riley Light roped a double to score both Beal and Triplett for the early 2-0 lead.

The Buffaloes worked a two-out rally as well in the bottom of the first as starter Carson Glavich issued back-to-back two out walks. Vasili Kaloudis hit a single to center to plate a run and cut the deficit in half.

Milligan pushed across two runs in the second inning to take a 3-2 lead. Angel Lobo hit a triple to right to score the tying run and then he came in to score on a single from Caleb Berry.

The Phoenix had a big inning in the third as Tim Holyk started the rally with a one-out solo shot to left, his ninth homer of the season and third in two games. After that Triplett and Light each drew walks and advanced to second and third on wild pitches. Preston Welchel hit a single to score both runners and he moved all the way to third on error. After a pitching change, Trenton Duchsherer singled to right and his courtesy runner came around to score on a Brandon Boxer single to right for a 7-3 lead after three.

Milligan chased Galvich in the fifth. Caleb Berry led off with a single, stole second and scored on a single from Miller Spence to draw the pitching change. Anthony Patterson came in and induced a double play ball to get two outs with a man on third, but Jack Sutton delivered a two-out single up the middle to cut the score to 7-5 through five.

In the sixth, Beal and Holyk both singled to set up an RBI single from Triplett to extend the lead to 8-5.

In the eighth, Cumberland took advantage of Milligan walks. Triplett drew a free pass with one out. Light followed with a strike out but reached first safely on a wild pitch. Welchel walked to load the bases and Daniel Schweitzer was hit by a pitch to bring in a run. A fielder's choice from Duchsherer scored another run and Rafael Garci hit a two-RBI double to bring it to 12-5.

Milligan scored a run in the ninth, the only run Patterson allowed in relief for the 12-6 final.

Carson Glavich tossed the first four innings giving up five runs on seven hits. Anthony Patterson picked up the win in relief throwing five innings. Patterson gave up just three hits and struck out four while allowing one run.

Tim Holyk continued to stay hot going 3-for-6 with a home run. Javy Beal, Trent Duchsherer and Rafael Garcia each collected two hits in the win.

The Phoenix have a tough task this weekend in Williamsburg, Ky., against the No. 4 Cumberlands Patriots in a three game Mid-South Conference series which began yesterday and concludes today with a doubleheader.