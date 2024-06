Cumberland River Straight Shooters Archery impresses at KY S3DA 3D State Tournament

Jun. 15—Cumberland River Straight Shooters Archery turned in impressive results at the KY S3DA 3D State Tournament. Many of the team's archers ranked high in large classes.

JR. Eagle UNC Female — Madison Smith State Champion

Eagle Open Female — Raylyn Jo Baker 3rd

Eagle Pins Male — Jaxon Roark 5th

Youth Pins Female — Sadie Hoffman, State Champion

Young Adult Pins Female — Sarah Martin 3rd

Young Adult Open Female — Savannah Hoffman, State Champion

Young Adult Open Male — Cordland Mullins, State Champion; Jeffrey Marcum 15th

Top Gun Shooter of the Year recipients — Madison Smith, Sadie Hoffman, Savannah Hoffman, Cordland Mullins

JR. Eagle Overall KY Top Gun Shooter of the Year UNC class — Madison Smith

In addition, team member Pro-Shooter Landyn Cox placed 1st in California at the USA Archery SoCal tournament.