Cumberland men moves up to No. 12 in final tennis poll

Apr. 27—Fresh off of their Mid-South Conference championship, Cumberland's men have jumped back up to No. 12 in the final NAIA tennis coaches poll of the season, announced by the national office Wednesday.

The Phoenix won the Mid-South Conference tournament championship this past Saturday. Cumberland has been ranked inside of the top 15 all year. The Phoenix prepared themselves for the tournament by playing one of the toughest schedules in the NAIA taking on 12 teams ranked inside of the top 25 as well as stiff NCAA competition.

Cumberland takes over the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference program in the final poll at No. 12. The University of the Cumberlands has dropped to No. 15 while Lindsey Wilson stays put at No. 17. Campbellsville is also in the receiving votes portion of the polls.

There was no movement at all in the top 10 as Georgia Gwinnett held down the top spot with all 13 first place votes. Tennessee Wesleyan is ranked second with a 19-1 record followed by Keiser at No. 3 with a 17-2 record. Northwestern Ohio is at No. 4 and Westcliff rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.

The Phoenix will be in the 72nd annual NAIA National Championships starting on May 14. The bracket and qualifiers will be announced later.