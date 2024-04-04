Cumberland men handle Lewis-Clark State in Senior Day victory

Apr. 3—Cumberland's men celebrated senior day last Friday with a win over the Lewis-Clark State Warriors at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts, grabbing their fourth win in a row.

Doubles action was all Phoenix, as both No. 1 and 2 ended within the same minutes. Both pairings of Vitor Ferreira and Julian Parada as well as Dan Slapnik Trost and Adrijan Hrzic won their matches with 6-2 scores.

German Suarez and Jackson Vaughan got the doubles sweep for the Phoenix, albeit slightly less comfortably, winning 6-4.

Daniel Wessels had the quickest victory in singles action for the Phoenix, taking his match 6-2, 6-1, at the No. 1 spot. Adrijan Hrzic followed up his effort with a win of his own, grabbing a senior day victory by a score of 7-5, 6-3.

Keeping up the singles sweep, Julian Parada dropped his first set 4-6, but stormed back to take both of the following sets quite handedly, 6-2, 6-3. The final win of the day for CU was one of the seniors that was honored before the match, as German Suarez won in dominant fashion, 6-1, 6-1.

Dan Slapnik Trost fell at No. 4 singles, 1-6, 4-6, while Jackson Vaughan also dropped his match, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6.

The Phoenix's remaining matches will be on the road to end the year, with the next match being scheduled for Saturday in Williamsburg, Ky., against the Cumberlands.