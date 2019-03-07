Cumberland leads Oakland past Youngstown St. 88-84

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) -- Jaevin Cumberland had 23 points as Oakland narrowly beat Youngstown State 88-84 in the Horizon Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The Golden Grizzlies made 8 of 9 free throws in the final minute to protect a 79-71 lead.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points for Oakland (16-16). Xavier Hill-Mais added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Brechting had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the home team.

Devin Morgan had 19 points for the Penguins (12-20). Naz Bohannon added 17 points and nine rebounds. Jelani Simmons had 14 points and seven rebounds.

