Cumberland, Garrett County split Legion doubleheader

Jun. 30—POTOMAC PARK — Sweeping a doubleheader is one of the toughest things to do in baseball.

Tuesday proved that point, as Fort Cumberland Post 13 split its season-opening twinbill with Garrett County Post 71/214 at Memorial Field.

Garrett County got a strong pitching performance from WVU commit Isaac Upole in the opener and Chance Ritchey drove in four runs on a pair of hits, leading Post 71/214 to a 5-1 victory.

Upole worked through the first five innings with 11 strikeouts, three walks, a hit batter and one hit — Bradyn Speir led off the bottom of the first with a single.

Post 71/214 wasted little time getting to work at the plate, with Mason Brenneman reaching on a one-out single before Zach Hallenbeck followed up with a single through the left side.

After both runners moved up on a passed ball, Ritchey hit a liner to left for two RBIs and a 2-0 lead.

Following Speir's single in the bottom half, Post 13 loaded the bases with a two-out walk by Wes Athey before Bryce Snyder was hit by a pitch.

Upole got a ground out to third for a force out to end the inning.

Upole recorded four strikeouts in the second inning, but was faced with an early baserunner when Darian Bauer struck out but reached on a dropped third strike — he moved up to second on an errant throw to first trying to record the out.

After a strikeout, Uma Pua'auli reached on a walk, but Upole struck out the next two batters to strand a pair of runners aboard.

Post 13 starting pitcher Brennan White and Upole both retired their opponents in order in the third, and both pitchers only faced four batters in the fourth.

The Garrett County bats got back to work in the fifth, with Easton Rhoten and Hallenbeck drawing walks. Upole ripped a one-out liner back at White, who spun and got a glove on it. With the play happening so quickly, he thought he snared it, but the ball dropped for a single that loaded the bases with two outs.

Ritchey rose to the occasion again, belting a 1-1 pitch down the line in left that one-hopped over the wall for a ground-rule double and a 4-0 lead.

Upole kept the momentum in Post 71/214's favor with a nine-pitch fifth inning, getting a strikeout sandwiched between a pair of flyouts to cap off his 87-pitch performance.

Hallenbeck held down the fort in relief, striking out three of the four batters he faced in the sixth — Snyder hit a one-out single.

Brenneman, who led off the top half of the seventh with a single, pushed Post 71/214's lead out to 5-0 after Garrett County loaded the bases and he scored on a passed ball.

Alex Kennell got Post 13's rally try started in the bottom half with a leadoff infield single. Pua'auli then bounced a single over third base, but Hallenbeck got a 6-4-3 double play as Kennell moved over to third.

Tyler Wilhelm drove in Cumberland's lone run with an infield single before Hallenbeck got a grounder back to him to end the game.

Ritchey led 10-hit Garrett County, going 3 for 4 while Jamison Warnick was 2 for 3 and Brenneman hit a pair of singles to go 2 for 4.

Although Post 71/214 limited Cumberland to five hits again in the nightcap, Post 13 took advantage of seven walks and scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 9-5 victory.

Athey, who put in a gutsy five-inning performance on the mound, got off to a great start with a 10-pitch 1-2-3 inning in the first.

After Bauer and Athey drew one-out walks, Cumberland went on to score six runs before Garrett recorded another out.

Snyder drew a six-pitch walk to load the bases before Kennell and Allan Stevenson hit RBI singles in front of the left and right fielders, respectively, to give Post 13 a 2-0 lead.

Still with the bases loaded, White drew a walk to make it 3-0 before Wilhelm hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield to make it 4-0.

Pua'auli drew a six-pitch walk for a 5-0 edge to force Post 71/214 to change pitchers, with Brenneman handing the ball over to Tanner Haskiell.

Haskiell plunked Speir, the first batter he faced, on his second pitch for a 6-0 advantage.

Bauer exchanged an out for another run, hitting a sacrifice fly to left to make it 7-0. Haskiell got a strikeout to end the inning.

Upole sparked the Garrett County offense in the away half of the second, belting a double to the gap in left-center. Ritchey followed up with a seven-pitch walk.

After missing a bunt attempt, Warnick ripped an 0-2 pitch to the left side, forcing an error and driving in Upole after the ball got through to left field.

Haskiell got Post 71/214 within five, 7-2, with an infield single and Will Moon kept the inning alive with a two-out walk.

Garrett County took advantage, with Brenneman drawing a bases-loaded walk and Hallenbeck hitting an RBI single to right field to make it 7-4.

Upole, like he did in the first game, ripped the ball back at the pitcher, but Athey snared it and threw home for the force out to end the inning.

Wilhelm drew a 10-pitch walk to lead off the third and Speir made it two runners aboard after he was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Athey helped his own cause, ripping a two-run double over the left fielder's head to extend Cumberland's lead to 9-4.

Staked with a five-run lead in the fifth, Athey capped off his performance by getting out of another bases-loaded jam in the fifth, after Upole and Ritchey singled before Haskiell walked to load the bases with one out. Athey got a strikeout and a groundout to short to get out of the jam.

Athey scattered seven hits and three walks through five innings with four strikeouts, while reliever Demetri Bascelli shut the door with two walks, one hit and four strikeouts over the final two innings.

Post 71/214's final run came in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out, but the one run was all that resulted after Ritchey hit a sac fly to left-center for the second out and Bascelli got a line out to right to get out of dodge.

After Haskiell led off the top of the seventh with a walk, Bascelli struck out the next three batters to secure the win.

Both teams are back in action this weekend at the Fairgrounds.

Garrett County Post 71/214 (3-1) plays in the Western Maryland Mountain Classic, facing Sykesville at 9 a.m. and St. Mary's at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Post 71/214 plays Hughesville at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday before playing in a consolation, third place or championship game later in the day.

Fort Cumberland Post 13 (1-1) plays the Pen-Mar WV League Cumberland Orioles on Saturday, 1 p.m., at Memorial Field before squaring off with Garrett County again on Tuesday, 8 p.m., for a nine-inning contest.

Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.