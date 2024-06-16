Cumberland finishes 28th in NAIA LEARFIELD Directors' Cup final standings

Jun. 15—Cumberland athletics finished in 28th place in the NAIA LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings released by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics on Tuesday.

This is the third consecutive top-30 finish for CU.

The Phoenix totaled 188.5 points this spring to bring the 2023-24 grand total to 496.75 points. The spring championships that went toward points include men's volleyball, baseball, softball, women's and men's golf, women's and men's tennis, women's and men's track and field and women's lacrosse. The Phoenix were in 35th place after the fall championships and moved up to 32nd after the winter before finishing inside the top 30 in 28th.

In the spring, Cumberland had four sports earn points for the athletics department. Women's track and field earned the most points with the team's highest finish at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships finishing in third place and bringing in 85 points. Men's golf made the cut at nationals and finished 14th to earn 48 points. Men's track and field finished in 39th place at the national championships for 30.5 points. Men's tennis made the national tournament to collect 25 points with a 17th-place finish.

The Learfield Sports Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in 13 sports during their championships. The NAIA must count four sports — men and women's basketball, men's soccer and volleyball — with the remaining nine coming from any of the remaining championship sports.

The University of the Cumberlands won the NAIA LEARFIELD Directors' Cup with 985 points. Indiana Wesleyan finished in second place with 873.38. Keiser took third place at 865. Marian and William Carey rounded out the top 5 in fourth and fifth at 755.5 and 751, respectively.

Around the Mid-South, Cumberland was the third-highest finishing school in 28th. The Patriots finished in the top spot and Lindsey Wilson checked in at 25th with 514.5 points.

Campbellsville finished in 42nd place with 394.25 points. Georgetown came in 48th place at 373 points. Bethel came in 72nd with 259 points and Freed-Hardeman came in 103rd with 175 points.