Culvert project, purchases grace county agenda

Aug. 7—OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Secondary Roads Department will be looking for approval for a culvert project, as well as purchases to its fleet during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.

The culvert project will consist of four replacements, and will occur along Bladensburg Road from the intersection of Agency-Hedrick Road to the intersection of 80th Avenue. As a result, there will be a 3-mile detour involved.

Along with the scope of the project, the department is also asking to approve a $275,894 contract with Bloomfield Bridge and Culvert for culvert replacements along the road. The work is expected to take 50 days and begin in April of next year.

Also, the department is looking to purchase three dump trucks with snow plows, valued at approximately $189,000 apiece. The department would trade in three older fleet trucks that are all at least 15 years old.

The department is also requesting to purchase a 2022 tractor for mowing secondary roads. Two bids, one from John Deere and one from Greiner Implement Company, are available. The Deere bid is $112,000, and the Greiner bid, which is for a Case tractor, is for $99,000.

Also, the department is looking to purchase a mower for $25,576, identical to the mower purchased last year.

In other business:

—The county will set a public hearing, recommended for Aug. 17, regarding a closure and vacation of 180th Street from 90th Avenue to 100th Avenue.

—Several hires are also on the agenda. Emelela Zook is expected to be formally approved to fill a vacant female correctional officer in the sheriff's office. Kaitlynn Larrington is expected to be approved as an office manager in the conservation department, and Sara Runyan is expected to be hired as a naturalist in the conservation department. Elizabeth Cason will be approved as a dispatcher hire in the sheriff's office.

—The county attorney's office is looking for approval to create another Clerk 1 position, with the job's goal to increase the output of discovery materials and increasing the speed and reduce claims of delay by defense counsel, which could determine how long case remain pending.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room at the courthouse, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.

