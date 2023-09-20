Our culture has made sexual excess routine – and Russell Brand is only part of the problem

Russell Brand signing copies of his book My Booky Wook in Dublin, 2007 - FilmMagic

In 2015 the readers of Prospect Magazine – the house magazine of Britain’s bien pensant class – voted Russell Brand “the fourth most influential thinker in the world”. In the same year this intellectual titan was also a panellist on the BBC’s Question Time, he was interviewed by Jeremy Paxman on Newsnight; what Russell Brand was thinking, we were told, mattered greatly.

In the run-up to the 2015 General Election some media commentators believed Brand’s endorsement was the key to the youth vote. It caused something of a stir when Brand – who had previously urged people to abstain from voting because he believed elections were a sham which merely served to legitimise a wicked system – came out and endorsed Ed Miliband, then Labour’s leader.

Brand’s vapid emanations about politics and much else were eagerly sought after by various left-leaning outfits; he had guest-edited an edition of the New Statesman, he wrote regularly for The Guardian. He fancied himself as a campaigner and championed various fashionable causes; “media bias”, inequality and, inevitably, global warming.

He published books which were fawned over by critics; Steve Richards in The Independent gushed: “Brand writes and speaks with verve, words flowing effortlessly and musically”; another writer in The Observer said: “Russell Brand’s gleeful tale of drugs and debauchery in My Booky Wook puts most other celebrity memoirs to shame”. “My Booky Wook”, incidentally, is the name the great thinker gave to his autobiography.

Russell Brand appearing on Question Time, December 2014 - BBC

Meanwhile, and over a period of a decade and more, Brand had been much garlanded by the entertainment industry. If you take the trouble to check you will find this is a man positively laden with awards. Three from the British Comedy Awards alone culminating, in 2009, in one for his “Outstanding contribution to comedy”. And I have to say, that one does raise a smile because, given the slew of lurid allegations that have emerged over the past 48 hours about Brand’s sexual proclivities, you’d have to say the joke’s on them – all of them.

It does make you wonder what it was about Brand’s primitive proto-Marxist agenda (which amounted no more, really, than a hatred of the Tory Party and all things conservative) that caused all these clever folk to fall for his charms. (It also makes you wonder which other geniuses were on Prospect’s list – but that’s another story.) By the time all these gongs were raining down on his head Russell Brand was very established in that part of society which likes to think of itself as “anti-establishment”. And his prominence was due, in large part, to the patronage of the BBC.

For a decade and more – until Brand went off to conquer Hollywood – the Corporation just couldn’t get enough of him. At first it was just guest appearances but in 2005 he was given his own show on Radio Two, which attracted big audiences until the episode where Brand and Jonathan Ross made phone calls to the actor Andrew Sachs in which he claimed to have had sex with Sach’s young grand-daughter. That prank caused public revulsion and Brand left the BBC under a short-lived cloud – although he was soon invited back to appear on various other BBC programmes.

This potted career of Brand the media star tells us much about contemporary culture. Brand’s schtick was a mix of music, cruel humour and salacious sexual innuendo and this recipe worked well; he became a big name on Channel 4’s Big Brother, his radio show was popular, his career as a stand-up comic was hugely successful. But it’s not as if he ever did much to disguise his predilections; sex, edgy, transgressive sex, was always a major ingredient in the mix.

There’s the infamous interview he did with Jimmy Savile on the Radio 2 show in which the two of them banter about Brand sending round one of his show’s female assistants to carry out a naked massage. That didn’t look quite so funny when Savile was revealed as a predatory sexual pervert in 2012. But, as you’ll notice from the dates above, the BBC happily went on employing Brand well after Savile’s downfall. What was going on exactly? Why didn’t someone at the Corporation take a closer look at their man’s credentials?

The obvious and depressing truth is that no one at the BBC thought anything much was amiss: “Yes, perhaps our boy went a bit far sometimes, yes maybe that exchange with Savile was a bit near the knuckle, but hang it all – look at the ratings. The man’s box office; bring him on.” This will be no surprise to anyone who takes an interest in the Corporation’s output. It’s hard now to believe there ever was a time when the BBC had a reputation as a prudish invigilator of the nation’s morals; from a disapproving, strait-laced “Auntie” to sniggering, dirty-minded procuress the decline of the BBC has been precipitous.

Russell Brand leaving his north London home on 29 October 2008, the day the BBC announced his suspension along with Jonathan Ross over the Sachs affair - Heathcliff O'Malley

Far from hanging back the Corporation has been in the forefront of the campaign to do away with sexual restraint. Sex sells, as the admen say, and the BBC has not been slow on the uptake. From the 1960s onwards the BBC was always “pushing the boundaries”, its offerings, year by year, always a little bit more explicit. The BBC has played its part in grooming the nation to accept sex as mere recreation. Its drama offerings these days leave little to the imagination. The only thing it seems to still disapprove of these days is paedophilia – everything else is pretty much OK.

And where has this moral revolution got us? We now live in a society where sexual excess is routine. No one is taught – least of all by the BBC – that self-restraint in sexual matters is a much surer route to personal happiness than untrammelled promiscuity. And absolutely no one is keen to emphasise the ruinous effect sexual permissiveness has had on family stability and the consequent happiness and well-being of children. No one at the BBC seems willing to join the dots between the sexual revolution and some of the most intransigent and debilitating problems that afflict our society, such as the epidemic of mental illness in young people.

Anna Richardson, the host of Channel 4's Naked Attraction - Channel 4

It isn’t just the BBC, of course. The others have been at it just as enthusiastically. Channel 4 – the other state-owned broadcaster, let’s remember – has gone further and faster. I thought they’d pretty much got to the bottom when they broadcast Naked Attraction in 2016. The show is nothing more than a genital beauty parade where the participants choose partners based on how attractive they find their privates. Yes, it’s that basic.

But, ever-eager to hurdle over the previous boundary, last year Channel 4 came up with My Massive C___ – a supposedly serious look at the problems facing men with big penises. It got good ratings too; you can’t fault these state-funded pornographers for their ingenuity – they know their audience.

During lockdown in 2021 Channel 4 broadcast the drama It’s a Sin, described by one critic as “wonderful, hedonistic, mischievous”. It was, she said, “filthy, obviously, with plenty of threesomes and foursomes as the characters shag and snog their way through 1980s London. Twenty years ago a flying gob of bodily fluid would have caused pandemonium, but there won’t even be a Daily Mail story now… see how far we have come?”

Russell Brand with Michael Ball and Jimmy Tarbuck at the Royal Variety Performance in 2007 - PA

You could put it another way – look how far we’ve fallen. And here’s another depressing truth: if the BBC and Channel 4 and the others have been complicit in promoting the likes of Savile and Brand we, the audience have been complicit too. These programmes where sex is really the whole deal get good audiences; Naked Attraction has now notched up 10 series.

There’s been quite a lot of pearl-clutching in the media these past couple of days about Brand. The Today Programme sounded “…shocked, shocked I tell you”, about it. I don’t know why they would be. They only have to look around them and at the culture we now inhabit and the output of the organisation they work for, to see that the BBC is right down in the gutter along with the rest of the trash. Brand is a symptom of a culture saturated in sex; our moral standards are debased and everyone pretends to be surprised when some men take that as a green light to indulge in bad behaviour.

As of now Brand stands accused, but not convicted, of wrongdoing but – whatever the outcome of his sad and disturbing case – I predict nothing much will change. As a society we’ve made our choice and no one, least of all the broadcasters, seems minded to change course.