'Our culture has been built': Why Josh Bellamy Jr. fits in for Lakeland Christian football

Accountability for Josh Bellamy Jr. has been a sturdy pillar for the junior Lakeland Christian football running back all his life.

That foundation built pushed the Lakeland Christian Vikings (7-3) to the No. 2 seed in the Class 1S regional semifinals, which starts 7:30 p.m. Friday at No. 1 seed Cardinal Mooney High School. Bellamy on the season has racked up 1,141 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

This contribution has assisted the Vikings in winning its last two games of the year, too.

But a culture of accountability was indoctrinated at Lakeland Christian well before Bellamy’s breakout 2023 season, as the program has won seven games or more since the 2019 season.

“Our culture here has been built for many years,” seventh-year head coach Danny Williams said. “You’re accountable to more than just yourself. When we do not study film or get in trouble in class it affects our team and coaches. It’s bigger than just me. Our guys embrace that and buy into it.”

This pillar was established in Bellamy’s life early.

He started playing football at the age of 4. And growing up in a two-parent household, his mother was the one who established accountability.

She maintained it was the utmost importance to stay on task and focus on priorities, which was more of a concentration as Bellamy got older. Girls, parties, trouble — throw that out the window. It was all about zeroing in on school, being on time and sports.

Still, that doesn’t mean the Lakeland native did everything right.

His Pop Warner football days included some productive stat lines and some not so good days, which may have turned into a temper tantrum for Bellamy. This followed him into his underclassmen days at Lakeland Christian where he was taught that accountability and grades are what matters most.

The one constant, though, was his family village who helped control his emotions.

Bellamy said his underclassmen years taught him he shouldn’t take his focus for granted, as others are climbing the mountain to potentially do the same thing. He said he needed to do everything he can to be the best version of himself.

“They all told me … to be more calm. That I needed to fix my attitude — work on my attitude because if college coaches see it isn’t where it needs to be, then I won’t get as much attention as I’m looking for,” Bellamy Jr. said.

His talent on the field spoke for itself. And folks around him saw that.

“I’m the one in my family that everyone believes in. I’m the one who’s still going down the right path," he said. "Everyone else who’s around my age is kind of doing their own thing. But I’m going to stay on the right path. I’m going to stay with sports. I’m basically the one who’s looked at as I’m the one who’s going to get us all out, or make it out for all of us.”

Along with these individual dreams many players have, Lakeland Christian’s coaching staff is preparing its football team to be young men. Adhering to standards and discipline that is in alignment with the Lakeland Christian way is what coaches have been preaching.

Bellamy already had the family structure before Lakeland Christian, which was proceeded by the Viking coaching and training staff teaching and developing young people. For instance, everybody must wear specific clothing on certain days, or roll 50 yards on the field, among other tasks on and off the field that if not followed, folks will have consequences.

“He’ll (Danny Williams) just remind me of who I am and where I’m at, and he’ll remind me that it’s not a lot of people who are in my position," Bellamy Jr. said. "His way of holding me accountable … is pulling me aside and having a slight conversation with me.”

