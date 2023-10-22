Cult French film 'La Haine' to return as hip-hop musical

Nearly 30 years after the release of "La Haine", the hit French film is returning in the unlikely form of a stage musical. It's scheduled to make its debut in Paris in the autumn of 2024.

The film's writer-director, Mathieu Kassovitz, is behind the adaptation, which is two years in the making.

Released in 1995, "La Haine" (Hate) won best director at the Cannes Film Festival when Kassovitz was just 27. It made a star of actor Vincent Cassel, who played one of a trio of friends in a poor neighbourhood outside Paris engulfed by riots over police violence.

Around 3,000 people auditioned for the three main roles in the stage version.

"My PR people don't want me to call it a musical because it's a bit corny," Kassovitz told French news agency AFP.

"It's more modern than a classic musical. Hip-hop allows for a more natural approach; it makes sense to have a musical exchange that way."

The stage show will feature some 30 dancers and around 15 original songs created for the occasion by a dozen artists.

Kassovitz promises interaction with "screens that are sets, sets that move, a mix of technology and live performance".

He told AFP: "We're trying to put the spectator in the place of the camera, to make it immersive."

Production was already well under way when 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was killed in June by a police officer during a traffic stop outside Paris, sparking nationwide protests.

(with AFP)



