Culpepper's 3-run HR helps Kansas State beat Arkansas 7-6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kaelen Culpepper hit a three-run home run as part of Kansas State’s six-run fifth inning and the Wildcats beat host Arkansas 7-6 Saturday night at the Fayetteville Regional.

Kansas State (34-24) will play Arkansas or Southeast Missouri State — which play earlier in the day — in the finals on Sunday.

Jackson Wentworth scattered seven hits and three walks across 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs to improve to 5-5 this season. Tyson Neighbors pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and earned his ninth save of the season despite giving up four runs — including two home runs.

Ty Wilmsmeyer scored on a wild pitch and then Peyton Stovall scored on an RBI single by Hudson White to give Arkansas (44-15) a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth but the Wildcats exploded for six runs in the home half of the inning to take the lead for good.

Danniel Rivera and David Bishop drew back-to-back walks to lead off the bottom before Chuck Ingram and Brendan Jones followed with consecutive RBI singles and Ingram scored when Parson laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached base safely to give Kansas State the lead for good. Two pitches later, Culpepper's homer to right center made it 6-2.

Jared Sprague-Lott hit a solo homer in the seventh inning, Hudson White added an RBI double in the eighth and, after Nick English answered with a home run in the bottom, Peyton Holt hit a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to trim its deficit to 7-6 but Neighbors struck out two of the next three batters to end the threat.

Hagen Smith (9-2) gave up six runs on four hits and four walks over five innings with seven strikeouts for Arkansas.

