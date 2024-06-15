Culpable Gunn should keep place - McCann

By Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland in Munich

Saturday Sportsound is in full swing live from our base in Munich, and the topic of chat has reached Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Former international Neil McCann was critical of the shot stopper for three of Germany's goals on Friday night, but thinks he deserves to keep his place to put things right against Switzerland.

"If I had to be pushed to pick one of the other goalies it would be Zander Clark," he told Sportsound.

"He has kept Craig Gordon out of the Hearts team and that's effectively meant Craig didn't make it into this Scotland squad.

"But I'd honestly keep Gunn in. Although I was critical of him for three of the five goals, I still think he's een excellent in the campaign to get us here in the first place."