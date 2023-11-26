How culpable was Brett Yormark for Red Raiders' debacle at UT? | Texas Tech football Q&A

After a 57-7 loss Friday night at No. 7 Texas, the Texas Tech football team is 6-6 and expecting a bowl bid when invitations go out on Dec. 3. Best guess here is the Red Raiders will play in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, the First Responders Bowl in Dallas or the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Q: Do you wish the Big 12 commissioner had kept his mouth shut in Lubbock earlier this year?

DW: Brett Yormark's public instructions for Joey McGuire to "take care of business" in Austin did get the Longhorns' attention, didn't they? And Steve Sarkisian said after the game, "We'll take anything to get to kind of fire our guys up."

The Longhorns had a lot of fun with it. I don't think it made 50 points difference in the outcome, though.

Q: Do you expect any staff changes this offseason, via hired away or from Joey making a change?

DW: Probably. More often than not, there are changes from one season to the next. What those are in this case remains to be seen.

Q: Will they fire (offensive coordinator Zach) Kittley before or after the bowl game?

DW: I don't think so, but it wouldn't surprise me. Texas Tech's average of 26.8 points per game would be its lowest in a season since Mike Leach's first team in 2000 averaged 23.3.

That'll be addressed, whether by changes to staff or scheme or both.

Q: Why is this “Brand” of offense the worst in two decades?

Q: What has been the biggest factor as to why this passing offense hasn’t executed to expectations this year?

DW: Other than Tahj Brooks's performance, every aspect has fallen short of expectations. Joey McGuire said during the offseason he had two NFL quarterbacks in Tyler Shough and Behren Morton. Neither performed to that level, and Shough injury lowered the team's ceiling. The offensive line has been ordinary.

The biggest disappointment, though, and the reason the offense went off the rails, is the receivers group regressed, compared to past performance, for no apparent reason. The regular season's over, and none of those guys has reached 500 yards. Xavier White, at 495, probably gets there in a bowl, but 1999 was the last season Tech didn't have a 500-yard receiver.

To know more about why it's not come together, you'd have to be inside the football building and have those directly involved give an unvarnished assessment of what's gone wrong. The people involved seldom do that until long after the fact, if ever.

The teams on which Chip Kelly, Graham Harrell, Jeff Grimes and Phil Longo are coaching averaged fewer points this season than Zach Kittley's. Kelly's head coach at UCLA, Harrell, Grimes and Longo offensive coordinators at Purdue, Baylor and Wisconsin, respectively.

Tech fans have clamored for some of those names in the past, and they all have great resumes, yet it's not working for them this year either. Sometimes good coaches have bad years and things don't click.

Q: Will Micah Hudson and some of the other 2024 offensive recruits be starters next year? If not, why. And if so how do you see them impacting the passing game?

DW: Some offensive recruits might play next season. I'd be surprised if any start, other than perhaps Hudson, the uber talented wide receiver out of Temple Lake Belton. Starting as a true freshman, let alone being an impact player, is a huge leap.

Defensive backs Brenden Jordan, Chapman Lewis and Jordan Sanford played in virtually every game this season, but weren't game changers. That's not disparaging them. Playing in virtually every game is way beyond the level most true freshmen reach.

The way Joey McGuire wants to run his program, with a heavy emphasis on signing and developing Texas high-school players, most freshmen are going to redshirt unless a young guy has the combination of talent, temperament and smarts to jump the line.

Will Hudson be that guy? That will be expected of him more than any other McGuire recruit so far.

Lloyd Hill is a good measuring stick. Like Hudson, Hill was rated the No. 2 recruit in Texas and No. 6 in the country as a wide receiver coming out of Odessa Permian in 1990. As a Tech true freshman, he debuted with six catches for 98 yards against a strong, 18th-ranked Houston team, then had six catches for 114 yards at New Mexico, eight for 102 against Baylor and three for 49 at Texas A&M before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Hudson seems capable of matching those numbers, and I expect the Red Raiders will be happy if he does.

