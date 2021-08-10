CULLMAN COUNTY SPORTS HOF: Crider, Buckelew, Nicoll set for induction

Aug. 10—This year's Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Stonebridge Farms.

The annual induction ceremony — slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 21st class of the CCSHOF after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Inductees for this year include Brett Crider (Cold Springs), Eddie Lawrence (Cullman), Jimmy Schaffer (Cullman), Kim Whitman (Cullman), Hobson Hite (Fairview), Brandon Pugh (Good Hope), Lance Boyd (Hanceville), Phillip Callahan (Hanceville), Shelia Berry Buckelew (Holly Pond), Mitch Morris (Holly Pond), Stan Jennings (Vinemont) and Russell Nicoll (West Point).

The Times' will highlight all inductees prior to the banquet.

Let's take a closer look at Brett Crider, Shelia Berry Buckelew and Russell Nicoll below.

Brett Crider (Cold Springs)

Cold Springs — Class of 1991

— Participated in Baseball, Basketball, Football and Track

— All-County (Football) in 1989 and 1990

— All-Area (Football) in 1989 and 1990

— All-State (Football) in 1990

— Set Then-County Rushing (1,987 Yards) and Touchdown (30) Record in 1990

— All-Area (Basketball) in 1990 and 1991

— Played in East-West All-Star Game (Basketball)

— Coached Middle School Teams (Basketball) at Cold Springs

Inductee Speak: "Well, I'm humbled. When you look around and see some of these other people, you don't know if you deserve to be there. But I'm very appreciative and happy to represent Cold Springs."

"It's going to be a lot of fun just being around some those people like Stan (Jennings) and Mitch (Morris). It's always a great time with Jackie (Satterfield) hosting, and I'm really looking forward to it."

"I have so many great memories from sports. I don't know where I'd be without them. I always told my kids that some of my best friends I'll ever have ... I either played with or against them. I'll never forget my coaches, either. I miss it to this day. I miss being around teammates, coaches and other kids in the county. It was just a great time that I'll always remember."

Russell Nicoll (West Point)

West Point — Class of 1996

— Participated in Football, Basketball and Track

— All-County (Football) in 1994 and 1995

— Birmingham News First-Team All-State Football in 1995

— Birmingham News Super All-State Football in 1995

— All-State Honorable Mention in Football in 1995

— Offensive/Defensive Lineman

— Helped West Point finish 12-1 in 1994

— Earned Scholarship to Vanderbilt University as a Defensive Lineman

— Spent five seasons with the Commodores, playing primarily for the late Woody Widenhofer

Inductee Speak: "I've followed the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame inductees recently, and I knew a lot of coaches and players from when I played were starting to get inducted. I was shocked to learn I had been selected to join them. I'm blessed to be among that company. It's a proud moment for me and my entire family."

"I owe all of my football success to my former principal Jan Farley. He pulled me out of class as a sixth-grader and encouraged me to play football. None of it would be possible without him. My experiences at West Point were great because of that. I had wonderful coaches and teammates. The 1994 squad was one of those generational teams people will always talk about in Cullman County."

Shelia Berry Buckelew (Holly Pond)

Holly Pond — Class of 1978

— Participated in Basketball and Track

— All-County Basketball in 1977 and 1978

— All-Area Basketball in 1977 and 1978

— Played on First Women's Basketball Team at Wallace State (1978-79)

— Coached Middle School Basketball at what is now Guntersville Middle School

— Coached Volleyball at Guntersville High School

Inductee Speak: "I was speechless when I learned I was being inducted. It's a special honor. There are people who deserve it more than me. I have fond memories of the basketball games and practices I had at Holly Pond, and the basketball and track teammates that made it special. There's not much better than being part of a team and the relationships that are formed."

Buckelew's mother, Nell Berry, is a previous CCSHOF inductee.

"I know it's a thrill for my mom as well. It will be quite the honor to sit next to her and have her see me get inducted. She dedicated many years of her life to Cullman County girls' athletics. It will be an awesome night."