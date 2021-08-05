Cullinan Oncology to Participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Cullinan Management, Inc.
·1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) announced today that it will be participating in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference from August 10th to August 12th, 2021.

Jeff Trigilio, Cullinan’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on Thursday, August 12th at 4:00pm ET. The presentation will be accessible through the Canaccord conference portal.

Event: Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 12th
Time: 4:00pm ET
Location: Virtual

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Cullinan’s management should contact their Canaccord representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that strives to deliver results for our various stakeholders through disciplined capital allocation, decisive action, prudent risk taking and creative business development. We seek to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
investors@cullinanoncology.com

Jeff Trigilio
+1 617.410.4650
jtrigilio@cullinanoncology.com


Recommended Stories

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Blockchain Developer Toolkit Alchemy Adds High-Profile Angels to $80M Series B

    Revenues for the blockchain infrastructure company have grown more than tenfold since it announced the series B in April.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • Robinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'

    (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rose more than 50% on Wednesday during a wild trading session as investors scooped up shares after its underwhelming stock market debut last week. The online brokerage’s shares closed at $70.39, off the session high of $85 when the stock was up nearly 82%, with one analyst dubbing it "the meme of memes" in a reference to stocks popularized this year by retail investors congregating in online platforms such as Reddit's WallStreetBets. Its market capitalization rose to $58.8 billion, catapulting it ahead of Twitter Inc, restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill and asset manager T. Rowe Price.Interest in the stock among retail investors soared on social media despite its weak market debut last week, when it fell below its IPO price.

  • JDE Peet's says coffee lovers can swallow higher prices

    JDE Peet's , one of the world's largest consumer coffee companies, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-half operating profit, and said it would meet full-year targets despite a spike in green coffee prices after frost struck Brazilian crops last month. CEO Fabien Simon said green coffee prices had already increased around 20% in 2020 and that the company is also facing increases in transportation and other costs this year -- but it expects to be able to pass those increases on to consumers. "Coffee is pretty unique category in the food and beverage space where headwinds and tailwinds of green coffee are passed through, and we expect that to happen again this time around," he said.

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

    Nintendo's first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game lockdown boom lost momentum, the Japanese firm said Thursday, after reporting record earnings in the previous financial year.

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as S&P 500 retreats from record high; Dow drops 324 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks fell below record levels Wednesday, with investors weighing concerns over the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic against optimism over rebounding corporate earnings.

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Education sector forecasted to boost jobs again in July: J.P. Morgan

    Jesse Edgerton, J.P. Morgan US Economic Research Executive Director, joins Yahoo Finance to preview July Jobs report, JPMorgan’s forecasted growth for the Education sector&nbsp;and outlook on the labor market.

  • Nintendo sees dwindling impact from pandemic megahit game

    Nintendo’s April-June profit declined 13% from the same period the previous year, when the hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” dramatically boosted sales. Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal first quarter totaled 92.7 billion yen ($843 million), down from 106 billion yen, the Japanese maker of “Super Mario” and “Pokemon” games said Thursday. Quarterly sales fell 10% to 322.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

  • Shopping Malls Are on the Rebound as America Reopens

    Consumers are returning to shopping malls looking to spend. Simon Property Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in shopping malls, outlet centers and community/lifestyle centers, saw...

  • Global Sex Toys Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and Surpass $45,767.2 Million from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive Report [Pages-115] by Research Dive

    The global market for sex toys is projected to observe considerable growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness and changing perception of consumers about sex toys. By distribution channel, the E-commerce sub-segment is estimated to grow at fast rate by 2026. Regionally, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to observe exponential growth in the estimated timeframe.New York, USA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a latest report published by Research Dive, the global

  • Uber Q2 earnings beat expectations but EBITDA loss steeper than expected

    Uber reported its Q2 earnings after the bell, and while it beat expectations on bookings, EBITDA losses were greater than anticipated

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.