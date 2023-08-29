We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cuisinart and KitchenAid cooking accessories are up to 60% off on Amazon — shop knife sets, cutting boards and more

If you need to replace cooking essentials like spatulas, oven mitts, cutting boards and serving spoons, then now is the time. Amazon has lots of great markdowns right now, and there are tons of incredible deals on cooking accessories. Get this: Products from top-rated brands like KitchenAid and Cuisinart are legit up to 60% off right now. Check out a bunch of the must-shop deals below, and be sure to shop ASAP. The prices definitely won't last.

Cuisinart Deals

muffin tin

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan, $14.42 (Orig. $36)

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards, $25.51 (Orig. $65)

Cuisinart Slotted Spoon, $4.85 (Orig. $15)

Cuisinart Grinder Coffee Grinder, $19.95 (Orig. $40)

Cuisinart Silicone-Tipped 9-Inch Tongs, $10.99 (Orig. $22)

KitchenAid Deals

cutting board

KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel, 9-Inch, $5.79 (Orig. $14.99)

KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater with Detachable Storage Container, $17.93 (Orig. $30.99)

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $15.56 (Orig. $34.99)

KitchenAid Gourmet Cutting Board with Non-Slip Feet and Recessed Handles, $33.68 (Orig. $52.99)

KitchenAid Gourmet Bowl Scraper, Set of 2, $5.99 (Orig. $15.99)

More Cookware Deals

pyrex set

Pyrex Simply Store 6-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set with Lid, $15.13 (Orig. $17.80)

Gorilla Grip Nonstick Flexible Silicone Spatula, $9.89 (Orig. $21.99)

Rubbermaid Commercial Products High Heat Resistant Silicone Heavy Duty Spatula/Food Scraper, $9.99 (Orig. $22.64)

Caraway Glass Food Storage, 6.6 Cup Glass Container, $36 (Orig. $45)

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)

More from In The Know:

These roll-up travel bags can create so much extra room in your luggage: 'I was able to pack everything that I needed with room to spare!'

These $5 eyeshadow sticks I buy on Amazon are my makeup secret weapon — they make me look glam with minimal effort

Make perfect pancakes and waffles every time with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: 'This is my favorite piece of cooking equipment'

8 Apple product deals actually worth snagging on Amazon — up to 41% off

The post Cuisinart and KitchenAid cooking accessories are 50% off on Amazon — shop cutting boards, cutlery and more appeared first on In The Know.