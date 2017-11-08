Cueto's decision puts Giants in sticky situation with luxury tax

The Giants feel like they are bringing back an ace with Johnny Cueto not opting out. Financially though, it's a different story.

SAN FRANCISCO - Johnny Cueto's camp waited until the final moments Saturday to announce that Cueto would not be opting out of the remaining four years on his six-year contract. Cueto had hoped the Giants would tweak his deal, perhaps guaranteeing his 2022 option or adding a no-trade clause, but general manager Bobby Evans said this week that there were no negotiations.

The contract stayed the same, and Cueto chose to honor his original pact, surely knowing that he couldn't hope to get $84 million guaranteed after a down year that included elbow discomfort and lingering blisters. For the Giants, Cueto's decision locked a potential ace back into their rotation -- and they're happy about that -- but it also set off another round of meetings.

Brian Sabean, Bobby Evans, Bruce Bochy and the rest of the brain trust planned to spend the early part of this week waiting to find out just how much leeway they have to add to the roster. It's a call made at the ownership level, and after three straight years of paying the Competitive Balance Tax, there are many in the organization who feel free agency is not the best way forward.

"Obviously it's a big piece of the puzzle," Sabean said of the payroll number. "(Cueto's opt-out) wasn't a coin-flip in our minds but you have to be prepared for the worst. Now that he's folded in, it's a big number to fold in. (This week is) critical to map out what our threshold is. We don't know the answer to that. We do have some preliminary thoughts and ownership has passed on some of their guidelines, but it's going to take a session with Larry (Baer) and Bobby and myself."

The front office had a strong sense of the math coming into free agency, but the numbers weren't finalized until the last week, when Cueto made his decision and the team officially picked up 2018 options on Madison Bumgarner ($12 million), Matt Moore ($9 million) and Pablo Sandoval ($500,000).