Cue the duck boats! When will Celtics championship parade be held?

Cue the duck boats!

It’s time for the Celtics to celebrate their 2024 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks with a rolling rally through the streets of Boston, something the City of Champions hasn’t seen since the New England Patriots last won a Super Bowl in 2019.

According to multiple sources, with extreme heat and humidity in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the championship parade will likely be held on Friday.

City officials plan to discuss the logistics of a parade late Tuesday morning followed by a formal announcement by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Wu declared a two-day heat emergency on Monday.

Past championship parades have usually started around 11 p.m.

Jayson Tatum, left

Boston 25 News has learned that this year’s Celtics parade route is expected to follow a path from TD Garden to just beyond Copley Square and as many as 25 duck boats could be used to transport players, coaches, and staff.

When the Celtics won Banner 17 in 2008, crowds were packed 10 people deep along Tremont Street and Boston Common as they cheered on players like Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.

The use of duck boats is a big courtesy. The company doesn’t get paid and must cancel all their tours for the day.

Boston crushed Dallas, 106-88 in Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday, to capture a record 18th NBA title.

