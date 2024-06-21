Cucurella excited to work with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and backs Spain to do ‘great things’ at Euro 2024

Spain and Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella has spoken of his excitement about playing under new Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

The Italian was appointed as the new boss at Stamford Bridge following the departure to Mauricio Pochettino after the end of the season.

Maresca spent last season at Leicester, winning the Championship title in his first season as a first-team manager.

And speaking after Spain’s 1-0 win against Italy in Group B of Euro 2024, Cucurella spoke of his excitement about working under the new man in the Chelsea dugout.

“We have not spoken yet but I think we are happy with this coach. I think we are focused here and then I think I need some holidays, and then we will try to work with Enzo,” said the Chelsea full-back.

“I think he is a really good coach, who did a great job at Leicester. We have a lot of energy and hopefully we have a great season at Chelsea as well.”

Spain made it two wins out of two at Euro 2024 as they narrowly beat reigning European champions Italy. Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal was what separated the two nations as Spain sealed their qualification into the knockout stages.

Cucurella was pleased with his performance, and said that his country are beginning to prove some of their doubters wrong.

“Well I think we played a great game today. I think we dominated the whole game and well, in the end, yes, there were people who did not trust us. Well today, we have given them a message that Spain is always there,” said Cucurella

“I think we have a great team, and I think if we play at this level than we can do great things, but hey, in the end we have only had two games.

“There is a long way to go, and yes if we continue at this level then I am sure beautiful things can come.

“This is a team effort and I try and do my part, I try to help the team. In the end, I do not think anyone has given me anything. To play for Spain in this tournament has given me a source of pride.

“I try and do my best and I think that both me and the team have had a great game, but we have to continue until the end. It is still a long way to the final.”

FEATURED IMAGE: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/GETTY IMAGES VIA ONE FOOTBALL