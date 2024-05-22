Cucho Hernández set to miss another game for Columbus Crew

Columbus boss Wilfried Nancy has confirmed that Crew striker Cucho Hernández will miss Saturday's Major League Soccer clash with Orlando City.

The talismanic forward has already missed two consecutive matches with a back injury after missing time earlier in the campaign for alleged disciplinary issues.

The reigning MLS Cup Champions have started the campaign on shaky footing, winning just four of their opening 13 league games, though they have reached the CONCACAF Champions Cup final and will look to become just the second MLS club in history to be crowned kings of the region.

That final is just 10 days away.